Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Her Second ‘Karwa Chauth’ With Her Dear Hubby Nick Jonas

Celebrating the auspicious festival 'Karwa Chauth' yesterday, all the ladies prayed to God for the wellbeing of their family and husband keeping a fast from sunrise to sunset. Even most of the Bollywood celebrities have celebrated this festival with much joy and turned the day into a memorable one with their statement festive looks. Our desi diva Priyanka Chopra also celebrated her second 'Karwa Chauth' and looked beautiful in the classy saree. Even newlywed couple Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet and Miheeka- Rana Daggubati also upped their festive joy adding a perfect fashion inspiration with their traditional attires.

Priyanka Chopra





Our dear desi diva Priyanka Chopra looked lovely and beautiful in the red saree and is seen holding the 'Thali'. She draped a statement plain red saree and teamed it with a contrast sleeveless golden blouse. Her simple hairstyle, red lipstick, radiant cheeks and red bindi gave her a traditional housewife appeal. In the second pic, she posed along with her husband Nick and were seen in much love.

Priyanka celebrated her second Karwa Chauth and wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.❤️ I love you @nickjonas".

Even a few other Bollywood celebrities like Neha Kakkar, Miheeka Bajaj, Divyanka Tripathi and Himesh Reshammiya happily posed with their life partners and celebrated this auspicious festival following the traditions.

Neha Kakkar





The newlywed couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh has celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. Neha looked beautiful in the red chudidar and Rohan best complimented his wife sporting in a white outfit. Even the beautifully decorated 'Thali' and 'Jaali' are seen along with the diya.





Here is the complete family pic…





Happy moments clicked on the festive day…

Arpita Khan Sharma





Arpita and Aayush posed to cams after witnessing the moon… Arpita also showered her love on her dear hubby jotting down, "Dream Without Fear, Love Without Limits. @aaysharma".













She also shared a beautiful image on her Instagram Stories and made us witness the 'Karwa Chauth' ritual… She witnessed Aayush Sharma's face through the beautifully decorated net which had diya on it.

Miheeka Bajaj





The newlyweds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj also celebrated their first 'Karwa Chauth' with much joy…













Miheeka looked beautiful draping the traditional red saree which is enhanced with golden animal prints and looked at her husband through the net.













Divyanka Tripathi

This small screen diva is seen happily witnessing her husband Vibek's face in the net after looking at the beautiful moon. She also wrote, "Every Karwachauth is a task when I have to convince him that I'm not torturing myself by starving. It's not a compulsion. It's a choice.

It's just a way of showing my love...and the pampering I get in return is a bonus.😁

I love you @vivekdahiya. Your subtle fights are also precious. In them I see immense concern for me".

Himesh Reshammiya





Even this ace singer has celebrated the 'Karwa Chauth' along with his dear wife Sonia. They both looked cute and happy capturing the adorable moment.