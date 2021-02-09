Priyanka Chopra Launches Her Memoir ‘Unfinished’ Which Features Many Unseen Pics Of Her Life

Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally launched her memoir 'Unfinished'… This book is now in the stores and almost all her fans have grabbed it and are busy in reading the book. Off late, this 'Quantico' actress also took to her Twitter and dropped the pic from the stores and was happy to witness her books selling in the stores. Along with these pics, she also shared the tweets of her fans who were happy receiving the first copy of her memoir.

Along with sharing the pic Priyanka Chopra also jotted down, "My book is in an actual book store you guys🥺🥺 pinch me already!

Grab your copy and join my conversation with @iamsonalibendre

Bookmyshow

Kemps Corner, Mumbai, India".

Well, let us have a look at a few unseen pics of Priyanka's life which were published in her memoir…

📸|| Some pics of Nick and Priyanka from her new book! pic.twitter.com/QzukPkW1MC — Daily Nick Jonas (@DailyNickJonas) February 8, 2021

These pics show us a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick's 'Griha pravesh' at their Los Angeles home.

Is this real life?! Did @GlennonDoyle really just say that about my book? I had such a lovely time speaking with you, Glennon. Thank you so much for helping me kick off my #Unfinished book tour. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/P6QyQQzCmp — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 9, 2021

She creates a buzz and asks the fans to know what Glennon doled out about her book… "Is this real life?! Did

@GlennonDoyle

really just say that about my book? I had such a lovely time speaking with you, Glennon. Thank you so much for helping me kick off my #Unfinished book tour."

Well, just before the release of the book, she created a buzz on social media with her posts…

In this post, she is busy signing the copies… Can't believe! They are almost more than 800 copies. She also wrote, "Sleep, sign 800 copies of Unfinished, repeat 😝



Can't believe it'll be out for the world to read in 2 days!!!".

Here is a sneak peek of Priyanka's memoir…

Priyanka also spoke to media and opened up about her memoir… "Everyone who is mentioned in the book has read the book. I was very clear about that. I didn't want any surprises later. In fact, I worked on it in a very weird way. When I wrote about my experiences, I penned down my version that I remembered. Then I would call up the person who was part of it, to corroborate my story. I needed a lot of filling in the blanks from them. Memory is funny thing; you leave a lot behind."