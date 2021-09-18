Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Music Career And Says, 'It Was Futile To Spend More Time There'

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is all busy with a handful of projects. Yesterday she treated her dear husband Nick Jonas with a special birthday party and surprised him with a 5-tier delicious cake. She also wished him with a beautiful post on her Instagram page and showered all her love on her heartthrob. Well, Priyanka Chopra is not only an actor, she also penned her own autobiography 'Unfinished' and is also trying to turn into a singer. She released her first single In My City in 2012 and now she is once again opened up about her music career.

She started off by saying, "It looks like I'm the person who's choosing everything in my life, but it's not true. I'm just like anybody else. I have spent a lot of time invested in things which were just not working, and I just stayed and stayed, but at some point, you have to choose yourself. Like, when I take my music, for example, I stayed to try it, but I had to recognise when it was not living up to my standards. I knew that it was futile to spend more time there and that's important to understand".

In another interview, she doled out, "I have collaborated with many artists and thoroughly enjoyed working with them. It's a different experience when there is more than one artist working on a track. So, I had an amazing time working with Priyanka on Exotic. I didn't really know her very much, but we loved the song. I was very positive about the track; it had an upbeat music and the wonderful voice of Priyanka."

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's work front, she will next be seen in Citadel, with Richard Madden which is her web series debut. She will also be part of Keanu Reeves' Matrix: Resurrections and in Text For You with Sam Heughan. On the other hand, Pee Cee will also make her Bollywood comeback with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa. This movie also has Farhan Akhtar in a prominent role.