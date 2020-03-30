Quarantine Workouts: Katrina Kaif Shows Off How To Tone Your Body At Home

Katrina Kaif who is known for her toned body and glamorous beauty is all set to make all her fans to know how to do their workouts at home.

As it is quarantine time due to Coronavirus, people are stuck in their homes. As gyms are not available, it doesn't mean you simply gain loads and loads of pounds… One need to find ways how to keep their body in shape.

Katrina Kaif is doing the same along with her dear one and practising her workout very intensely to own a toned body.

Katrina has posted a series of workouts on her Instagram page for all her readers and we Hans India have collated all of them especially for our readers… Have a look!





This is the part one of doing workouts at home… You need to just follow her!!!

1. Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps: Lift your legs and hands just as shown in the video.

2. Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps: Bend down and then kick out your leg.

3. Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps: Lie back on your mat and again come back to your position.

4. Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups): Simple pushups to tone your body.

5. Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps: Lift your hands keeping your body in the pull-ups shape.

6. Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets: Bring your legs forward lying down in the pull-ups shape.

So guys, do these simple workouts and include your sibling or partner in crime at the time of workouts and enjoy them to the core…

Do stay tuned to Hans India has Katrina is still not done with her workouts… It's just the part one so we will keep on posting her workout videos!!!