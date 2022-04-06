Raashii Khanna Slams The Reports That Showcased Her Badmouthing South Films

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress is slowly turning busy in Bollywood… She made her digital debut with Ajay Devgn's Rudra web series and is all happy as it turned into a blockbuster. Well, a few ago, there were rumours doing rounds on Raashii Khanna that she badmouthed about the South film industry. It was said that she doled out South makers will name actresses like lass, milky, etc and will concentrate more on glamour. Off late, Raashii Khanna opened up about this issue and slammed the people who badmouthed her through her Instagram page…

This post reads, "Some fabricated and misconstrued content about me bad-mouthing south films is doing the rounds on social media. I request whoever has been doing it to PLEASE STOP. I have the utmost respect towards each and every language/film that I do. Let's be kind."

In a recent interview, she also doled out, "I request whoever has been doing it to PLEASE STOP. I have utmost respect towards each and every language/film that I do. Let's be kind. I was called a gas tanker based on my body size back then and my mettle was judged by the success of my previous films. Most filmmakers do not write strong characters for women and I am glad that there is a conversation about it these days. I am always up for acting in performance-based characters."

Speaking about Raashii Khanna's work front, she is all busy in 2022 with a handful of Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood movies. Along with Naga Chaitanya's Thank You, she is also part of Pakka Commercial, Thiruchitrambalam, Sardar, Yodha, Methavi and Shaitan ka Bachcha movies.

Thank You movie is being directed by K Vikram Kumar of Manam fame and has Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. It also has glam dolls Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in other important roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. SS Thaman is all set to treat all the music buffs with his melodious tunes while PC Sriram is handling the cinematography section and Naveen Nooli is the editor of this movie.