Radhe Shyam: Krishnam Raju Is Introduced As 'Paramahamsa' In From The Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas turned into a Pan-Indian star with Rajamouli's Baahubali movie. Now he is all set to entertain his fans with the Radhe Shyam movie which is all set to release in the next year i.e on the occasion of the Pongal festival. After introducing the characters of lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, now the makers introduced rebel star Krishnam Raju as 'Paramahamsa' in the movie.

In this poster, Krishnam Raju is seen as 'Paramahamsa'… Even the 'Vishnu Chakra' background with the devotional theme made the poster worth watching!

Introducing Krishnam Raju, the makers also wrote, "Introducing The Legendary Actor, Rebel Star Dr. @uvkrishnamraju garu as #Paramahamsa from #RadheShyam.

Even Prabhas also shared the same poster on his Instagram page and is all happy to share the screen space with his uncle…

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "It has been nothing short of an honour to work with my uncle, legendary Rebel Star, Dr. @uvkrishnamraju garu yet again. Here's presenting #Paramahamsa's first look from #RadheShyam."

Even the recently released songs impressed the music buffs and they are also picturised in the nature's best spots! Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.