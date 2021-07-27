Raj Kundra Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Pornography Case

It is all known that, Bollywood's ace actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is arrested with the allegations of making porn videos a few days ago. The court once again extended his custody and sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Earlier his custody was extended from July 23 to July 27 and now once again the court decided to extend it as the crime branch police officers are investigating the case rigorously and are trying to unfold the truth.



Even ANI also confirmed this news and dropped it on its official Twitter page.

Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days in the pornography racket case pic.twitter.com/EZsynUAZt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Along with Raj Kundra, even Ryan Thorpe and a few others who are linked to this case are also sent to 14-day custody.

Earlier crime branch police officers also investigated Shilpa Shetty and questioned her taking Raj Kundra to his house. According to the sources, Shilpa doled out, "She (Shilpa Shetty) said that the movies available on Hotshot are not pornography but erotica. She also said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on Hotshot".

The officials also told to media that, "We accessed 48 TB data. Huge data was deleted once our case was filed on instructions from Raj Kundra. Also, after Kundra's arrest, more data was deleted."

As there are allegations that, a huge amount of money has been transferred to various accounts, ED might also join the investigation with a money laundering angle. There are allegations that the money made from selling porn videos has been used for online betting and casino gaming. Police officials have found a suspicious financial transaction between Raj and the South African bank account of Mercury International company.