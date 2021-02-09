Rajiv Kapoor Funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Bid Adieu To This Veteran Actor

Bollywood's veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor aged about 58 reached heavenly abode a few hours ago after suffering from a massive heart attack. His last rites were held at Chembur and all the Kapoor family members were present at the funeral procession. He was declared dead after arriving at a private hospital. Rajiv was staying with his brother Randhir Kapoor from last March at Chembur bungalow. His last rites were attended by a few Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Chunky Pandey.









In this video, Rajiv's funeral can be seen… Ranbir Kapoor and Randhir are seen leading funeral procession while Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and a few other Kapoor family members are see mourning.









Ranbir and Randhir Kapoor are seen leading the funeral procession.









Two brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor unite in heaven!!!









Alia Bhatt and Neil Nitin Mukesh are seen at Chembur bungalow…

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest brother of popular Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He was one of the five children of great actor Raj Kapoor and followed the footsteps of his brothers by entering into Bollywood. He made his debut with 1983 film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum'. He also acted in the movies like 'Aasmaan' (1984), 'Lover Boy' (1985), and 'Zabardast' (1985). But he got the break after two years of his debut. 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' (1985) movie which was directed by his father gave him a break. Further, he also acted in Angaarey'(1986), 'Preeti' (1986), 'Hum Toh Chale Pardes' (1988), and 'Naag Naagin' (1989). His last movie was 1990 movie 'Zimmedaar'.