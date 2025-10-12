Rajkummar Rao says ‘everything felt magical’ when Shah Rukh Khan praised his performance in ‘Srikanth’

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for “Srikanth,” revealed that receiving praise from Shah Rukh Khan for his performance made the experience feel “magical.”

Taking to his Instagram, the ‘Stree’ actor shared a video from the star-studded award night when his name was announced. In the clip, Kunal Kemmu can be heard saying, “Good evening, everybody. I am so happy to see this name. I think this is one of those few co-actors who consistently, year after year, give something special to watch; his performances are amazing. I think this is also, for me, one of the best performances by an actor. And the award goes to Rajkummar Rao.”

Alongside it, he wrote, “Won the Best Actor Critics Filmfare Award for #Srikanth. Worked extremely hard for this film and everything feels magical when @iamsrk says such kind words for your performance. Thank you, sir. Thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai Thank you @tusharhiranandani @nidhiparmarhira #BhushanKumar @jyotika @alayaf @sharadkelkar and the real #Srikanth whose life inspired us to tell his story.”

Rao added, “Thank you @patralekhaa my love for always inspiring me to do good work And mostly thank you my audience for giving Srikanth so much love. I’ll keep working the hardest and would keep entertaining you with these wonderful stories.”

Rajkummar Rao exuded vintage elegance on the red carpet in an all-white tailored suit, paired with a crisp shirt and minimal accessories.

The Filmfare Awards 2025 celebrated the year’s finest performances and films. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award, while Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female).

The Critics’ Awards honoured Rajkummar and Pratibha Ranta for their standout performances. “Laapataa Ladies” dominated the supporting categories, with Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan winning Best Supporting Actor (Female and Male).