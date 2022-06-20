Raksha Bandhan New Poster Is Unveiled Ahead Of The Trailer Release

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain all his fans this time with a family drama and that too a brother and sisters story. So, there are many expectations on it. As the trailer will be unveiled tomorrow, the makers unveiled a new poster and showcased the main characters of the movie.

Akshay Kumar shared the new poster of the movie on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The poster is all amazing and showcased Akshay Kumar along with his 4 dear sisters. Akshay and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth all are seen smiling and holding a great bond! Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "It's a story of love, joy, family and the unbreakable bond that binds them… come be a part of this grand celebration of life. #RakshaBandhanTrailer out tomorrow. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August @aanandlrai @bhumipednekar #HimanshuSharma @kanika.d @realhimesh @kamil_irshad_official #AlkaHiranandani @cypplofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @vbfilmwala".

Coming to the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan movie is being directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by the filmmaker and Alka under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress and it will be her union with Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie.

Raksha Bandhan trailer will be unveiled on 21st June, 2022 and the movie is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, 2022!