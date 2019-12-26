Ram Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and Sanjay Mishra starrer wraps up the shoot of their new comedy from Yoodlee Films 'Bahut Hua Samaan' - Looking at an early next year release

Yoodlee Films – the boutique production house from Saregama, has built a formidable reputation in the last two years of producing critically lauded films that are both relevant and engaging, and spanning multiple genres: from dark gritty thrillers and social satires to poignant human drama and tender love stories. Their latest is an upcoming comedy titled 'Bahut Hua Samaan', the shooting of which was wrapped recently.

Revolving around the lives of two young engineering students, 'Bahut Hua Samaan' is a hilarious depiction of two students and their quick con jobs at their college. Laden with quick-witted banter among the characters and rib-tickling dialogues, the film has been shot across Varanasi and Mumbai.

Bahut Hua Samaan, written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma and directed by Ashish Shukla - has a stellar ensemble cast, with popular dancer-choreographer turned actor Raghav Junyal and debutant Abhishek Chauhan playing the two college students. The rest of the talented ensemble features Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das and Flora Saini in key roles.

Actor Ram Kapoor says "Bahut Hua Sammaan was a lovely experience. I am super proud to be a part of it. It's an against all odds kind of project which I loved being a part of because such projects end up being really satisfying to work on. I can't wait to see the final product because I haven't seen anything yet. I wish the entire team all the very best."

Director Ashish R Shukla says, "This film has been an absolute pleasure to shoot as we wrapped the shoot up with a talented but mad ensemble of a cast featuring some of the best actors we have in the industry. We have tried to be as fresh and relevant as possible to the pop culture today. The film will be a sharp comic satire with a great soundtrack. We have taken some of the hidden gems from the rich catalog of Saregama and tried to experiment with the same. I am really looking forward to seeing how audiences react to our labour of love."

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP Films and TV at Saregama added, "With every film, we want to explore something new and fresh and give audiences a memorable cinematic experience. 'Bahut Hua Samaan' is a zany comedy, and with a stellar cast on hand, with the reins of direction in the capable hands of Ashish, I am betting we will have a cracker of a film in our hand."

Yoodlee Films' last 'Kanpuriye', was an OTT release premiering as an original on Hotstar. Nine films, including five originals, from the Yoodlee Films stable, have premiered on popular OTT platforms, a rare feat for a boutique production studio, less than three years old.