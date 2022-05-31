Ranbir Kapoor Unveils His Character Details From Bramhastra: Shiva Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most-awaited movie 'Bramhastra: Shiva' teaser is out today… Ranbir, director Ayan and Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli flew to Vishakapatnam today morning and unveiled the teaser in a gala event. They received a warm welcome and the Telugu audience were amazed to witness Ranbir! Well, the teaser unveiled the characterisations of the lead cast Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. On this special occasion, the Sawariya actor also unveiled a few details about his role from this movie at the event! On this special occasion, they also unveiled the trailer release date and it will hit the social media on 15th June, 2022!

Speaking about his character, Ranbir doled out, "I play the character of Shiva who is a DJ. He is somebody who is a DJ who is born with a certain strange connection with fire. And it is his journey into the world of ancient astras and of realising the divine connection to fire and also his connection to the Brahmastra waking up".

Even the director Ayan Mukerji also spoke on this special occasion, he said, "I hope that what the audience gets from this film is an experience unlike anything they have seen before. I hope it is completely fresh. The film gets over and they don't have words to express what they feel because the feeling is only new. I hope they get a spectacle which they all feel they can only watch in the cinemas on the big screen and it's truly deserving of that. I hope they get latched on to a story which takes them even beyond part 1 and keeps them interested in the storytelling for the next few years".

Here is the video of Bramhastra's team at the airport… They received a warm welcome!

Ranbir and SS Rajamouli were treated special and their fans gifted them a large garland! Sharing the video, Manav also wrote, "Superstar #RanbirKapoor , ace director #AyanMukerji along with Genius filmmaker #SSRajamouli receive a grand welcome at Visakhapatnam to the delight of the numerous fans in the city as they promote their film #Brahmāstra. Ranbir, Ayan and SS Rajamouli received crane Garland & rose petals welcome!"

Bramhastra: Shiva movie has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. This super natural thriller is being helmed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Details of Bramhastra: Shiva Cast:

• Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi

• Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi

• Alia Bhatt will essay the role of Isha Mishra

• Mouni Roy is the main villain and will be seen as Damayanti Basu

• Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist.

• Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and it is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and he will be assigned the task of protecting the world from the demons as he holds the supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva…

Bramhastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!