Randeep Hooda Performs The Last Rights Of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur And Also Pens A Heartfelt Note

It is all known that Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur passed away after suffering from a massive heart attack. Bollywood's ace actor Randeep Hooda who essayed the role of Sarabjit in the film with his name in 2016 is moved with her demise. He also paid last rights to her as per her request in the past. During the shooting time, Dalbir requested Randeep to give her 'kandha' (offer his shoulder before taking the body to the cremation) when she dies. So, after knowing about Dalbir demise, he left to her village and performed the last rights. He also penned a heartfelt note sharing a pic with her on his Twitter page…

He shared a pic with Dalbir and dropped an emotional note. This note reads, "Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur Ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child-like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, its people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time. Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn't care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn't enough time Dalbir Ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings".

Sarabjit movie was helmed by Omung Kumar and it has Randeep Hooda as Sarabjit while Dalbir's role was essayed by ace actress Aishwarya Rai. This movie was released in 2016 and showcased the emotional fight of Dalbir and her family for Sarabjit's release.