Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' Release Date Is Unveiled

Another good news for all the fans of Ranveer Singh… We have already witnessed the amazing teaser of his '83' movie and now, the makers of his next movie 'Cirkus' also treated his fans by announcing the release date! This Rohit Shetty's directorial is the most awaited movies of Ranveer Singh kitty as he is first time essaying a dual role in his career!

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced this blockbuster news and treated all the fans of Bollywood's dear 'Khilji'… Take a look!

Along with sharing the collage of Ranveer and Rohit Shetty, he also wrote, "#Xclusiv... 'CIRKUS' TO ARRIVE ON 15 JULY 2022... #Cirkus - director #RohitShetty and #RanveerSingh's third collaboration, after #Simmba and #Sooryavanshi - will arrive in *cinemas* on 15 July 2022... Costars #JacquelineFernandez, #PoojaHegde and #VarunSharma."

Speaking about the movie, it is produced by Rohit Shetty and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with the Reliance Entertainment banner.

Cirkus movie is made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors' and is the official adoption of the 1982 movie Angoor. As Ranveer Singh is essaying a dual role in this movie, he will romance with B-Town glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Going with the plot, This movie will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth. Along with the lead actors even Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma are roped in to play the prominent roles.

Cirkus movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 15th July, 2022 making us enjoy the monsoon breezes! Speaking about Ranveer Singh's movie front, his 83 film is all set to release in the next month. Along with them, he is also part of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movies!