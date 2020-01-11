Ranveer Singh's Unveils The Poster Of '83'

It was a aproud moment for all the Indians when our dear Team India received their first world cup in 1983. Kapil Dev lead team bowled out 'West Indies' and made every Indian become a fan of cricket.

As it was not a digital era, many wouldn't witness this magical feat of Indian cricket team but no worries, the film made on this memorable moment will make everyone reminisce the proud moment once again.

Ranveer Singh starrer '83' is the movie made on the world cup 1983 and shows off the prowess of our team on screen.

Ranveer Singh recently shared a pic of Kapil Dev along with him. Ranveer exactly looked like young Kapil Dev who made West Indies lose the World Cup.

Now, Ranveer Singh shared the title poster of '83'… Have a look!

83 is written in an iconic way in the orangish poster…

This movie has Deepika Padukone playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife. We will also provide the list of Indian cricket team from the movie '83'… Have a look!

Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev

Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal

Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar

Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath

Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu

Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani

Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil

Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar

Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri

Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad

Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma

Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny

R Badree – Sunil Valson

Boman Irani – Farook Engineer

Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of Indian cricket team of 1983).

'83' is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, Vibri Media and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

This movie will hit the screens on 10th April, 2020.