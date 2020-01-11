Ranveer Singh's Unveils The Poster Of '83'
It was a aproud moment for all the Indians when our dear Team India received their first world cup in 1983. Kapil Dev lead team bowled out 'West Indies' and made every Indian become a fan of cricket.
As it was not a digital era, many wouldn't witness this magical feat of Indian cricket team but no worries, the film made on this memorable moment will make everyone reminisce the proud moment once again.
Ranveer Singh starrer '83' is the movie made on the world cup 1983 and shows off the prowess of our team on screen.
Ranveer Singh recently shared a pic of Kapil Dev along with him. Ranveer exactly looked like young Kapil Dev who made West Indies lose the World Cup.
Now, Ranveer Singh shared the title poster of '83'… Have a look!
83 is written in an iconic way in the orangish poster…View this post on Instagram
This movie has Deepika Padukone playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife. We will also provide the list of Indian cricket team from the movie '83'… Have a look!
Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev
Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal
Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar
Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath
Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu
Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani
Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil
Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar
Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri
Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad
Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma
Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny
R Badree – Sunil Valson
Boman Irani – Farook Engineer
Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of Indian cricket team of 1983).
'83' is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, Vibri Media and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.
This movie will hit the screens on 10th April, 2020.