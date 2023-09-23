Rashmika stuns with her first look from ‘Animal’

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who overwhelmed the Telugu audience with “Arjun Reddy,” and then awe-struck the Hindi audience with its remake “Kabir Singh,” is making a never-before actioner for movie buffs across the country. The Pan India film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role is getting ready for release on December 1st.

While post-production works are underway, promotional activities are in full swing for the movie. The makers who previously unveiled Ranbir Kapoor’s first look and then a pre-teaser have now come up with a character poster of the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna who played Ranbir’s love interest in the movie.

Rashmika is introduced as Geethanjali, and she is a stunner in the first look poster. Draped in a saree, Rashmika flashes an adorable smile here. The bindi on her forehead adds more charm to her overall look. Like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Animal will also have Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s mark superb love story.

The much-anticipated teaser of 'Animal' will be released on the 28th of September. Behind this grand venture is the prolific producer Bhushan Kumar, a name synonymous with cinema today. This cinematic masterpiece boasts stellar talents- Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.