Raveena Tandon Does Her Part By Arranging For 300 Oxygen Cylinders For Delhi Amid The Surge In Covid-19 Cases

The country is facing a health emergency situation with the rapid rise in the Covid-19 cases. Especially when we speak about the Maharashtra and Delhi states, the condition is very heart-wrenching as lakhs of people are getting in contact with this deadly virus. Well, most of the Bollywood actors are showing off their generosity and are helping the people and doing their best by supporting and sending the oxygen cylinders to the hospitals. Well, even Raveena Tandon is also working hard for the needy and is also responding to all the messages she is receiving for help.

Off late, she arranged 300 oxygen cylinders by setting up a team to help the people. Well, she spoke to the media and said, "It is unbelievable what is happening right now, it is like an apocalypse. Rich people are paying for injections and treatments, but imagine the plight of the common man! It is so disheartening. Hence, we have friends and volunteers pan India who is responding to requests daily. From oxygen kits to oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators, we are trying to put together everything possible. One of us tweets and as soon as help is available, we see to it that the person in need gets their requirement. We are all trying to pool our resources, putting people in touch for this SOS situation. I want to encourage people to come out and help at this crucial hour".

She added, "Hospitals are charging a bomb so we are arranging for oxygen cylinders that can directly be sent to those who may not afford it. We have been in touch with cops and NGOs to break the chain and operate smoothly. Our first lot that it ready for transport for Delhi includes 300 oxygen cylinders." She also responded to the humble plea of Pentamed hospital in Delhi and arranged the 300 oxygen cylinders. "People who don't even know each other are stepping up to help those in need. I know this girl who messaged me from Delhi saying that she has an extra cylinder and when we shared the coordinates, she went and delivered it! People are rising up to the occasion, we are actually witnessing something so beautiful."

Also slamming those indulging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Raveena says, "This too will pass and once it does, I hope that these black marketers are caught and brought under check. They are like vulture feeding on us."

Finally, she concluded by saying people to get vaccinated to stay away from this deadly virus. "Vaccination is the need of the hour. The more people get vaccinated, the better. Thankfully the hesitation towards vaccination is waning. People need to know that vaccines are the only things right now that will protect us from this fatality."