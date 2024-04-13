Raveena Tandon recounts journey to stardom

Actress Raveena Tandon reminisces about her journey to stardom, unveiling the behind-the-scenes anecdotes of her debut in the film industry. Before captivating audiences with her performance in 'Patthar Ke Phool' alongside superstar Salman Khan in 1991, Tandon disclosed that she had declined offers from five films.

In a candid conversation on 'Kiska Brand Bajega', Tandon revealed the deliberation process behind her decision-making, stating, "Before that, I had already said no to five films." Despite receiving multiple offers, it was her debut role opposite Khan that ultimately captured her interest.

Recalling the pivotal moment, Tandon shared her excitement with friends, reminiscing, "I was in the college canteen, and I came in and said, 'Guess who I got offered a film with,' and they said, 'Who?' and I said, 'Salman Khan', and all my friends were like, 'Yayyy!'"

The actress further detailed the swift transition from accepting the film to commencing work, remarking, "So I said yes. The next day I did the photoshoot with Salman, and the third day I was filming."

'Patthar Ke Phool', directed by Anant Balani and written by Salim Khan, narrates the tale of a young police officer and the daughter of a gangster who find love at first sight. The film marked Tandon's entry into the world of Bollywood, establishing her as a formidable talent alongside Khan.

Following their collaboration in 'Patthar Ke Phool', Tandon and Khan shared the screen in several subsequent movies, including the cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna', and 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', among others, solidifying their on-screen chemistry and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.