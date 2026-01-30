Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha

Director Ajay Bhupathi, who scored a massive success with his previous film, is currently immersed in his next project Srinivasa Mangapuram, a romantic entertainer that also carries significant industry buzz. The film marks the acting debut of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, grandson of legendary actor Superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, making it a highly anticipated launch in Telugu cinema.

Adding further curiosity, the makers have now revealed the first look of Rasha Thadani, who makes her Telugu debut with this film. Rasha is the daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and film producer Anil Thadani.

Introduced as Manga, Rasha appears refreshingly graceful and rooted in tradition. Dressed in elegant traditional attire and styled with minimal gold bangles and oversized ethnic earrings, her look reflects simplicity and charm. Leaning casually against a black metal gate and flashing a warm, cheerful smile, Rasha stands out beautifully against a lush green backdrop, instantly catching the audience’s attention.

Veteran producer Ashwini Dutt, who has previously collaborated with Superstar Krishna and Mahesh Babu on notable projects, is presenting the film, while P Kiran—best known for backing Chandamama Kathalu—is producing it.

Ajay Bhupathi is said to be crafting Srinivasa Mangapuram as a romantic drama layered with his trademark intensity and action elements. Earlier, the first-look poster of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni generated a strong response, further raising expectations around the film.

With an interesting combination of fresh talent, a proven director, and strong industry backing, Srinivasa Mangapuram is steadily emerging as a project to watch out for in the coming months.