Revealed: Why Sushant Changed SIM Cards, Did Sushant Know Disha's Secret?

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is taking some curious turns during investigations. Each day the probe is throwing up new twists and turns and the story is getting only interesting.

We all know about the tussle going on between the Mumbai and Bihar police. Preliminary investigations by Bihar police has revealed that Sushant had changed about fourteen SIM cards from June 9 to 13. After Sushant's father lodged a complaint stating about the involvement of sushant's girlfriend Rhea chakravarthy in the case, Bihar police had started Investigations during which they suspect that sushant might have known the reasons for the suicide of Disha saliyan who was his former manager.

Disha had her roots in Udupi of Karnataka. The special Investigation team has found out that Disha saliyan had shared some vital information with Sushant before she comitted suicide. Sushant is said to have got frightened on account of this and hence he frequently changed his sim cards, it is being suspected.

Sushant Singh ended his life by hanging himself inside his room at his residence in Bandra. As per his close friends, the actor had not been in touch with them or his family over the last few months. Besides, his bodyguard said that there would be parties at Sushant's home whcih would be attended by Rhea's family and friends while Sushant would be resting in his room all the time.

While several conspiracy theories have been doing the rounds till date, it will take time before the truth prevails. Sushant fans who are still greiving over the sudden demise of the actor are hurling abuses at Rhea after the actor's father filed an FIR against the actress asking the Bihar police to book her under abetment to suicide.