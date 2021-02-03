Ri Ri Song: Diljit Singh Dedicates Rihanna's Song After She Tweets About Farmer's Protest In India

It is all known that Hollywood's ace singer Rihanna has tweeted about the farmer's protest in India and showed off her concern towards the farmers. Thus, Rihanna is being applauded for her kind heart and even many Bollywood stars are also welcoming this post. Off late, Diljit Dosanjh also supported Rihanna and also dedicated "Ri Ri…" song to farmers.





Along with the song, Diljit also wrote, "#RIRI #Rihanna Raised fist





@Thisizintense

@raj_ranjodh".

With this song, the singer turned actor has released a song for Rihanna and praised the International singer. "Ri Ri…" is Diljit's new track and which is all peppy and has lyrics penned by Raj Ranjodh.

Well, let us have a look at Rihanna's tweet regarding farmers who are protesting on the streets…





Rihanna has retweeted CNN news item on her Twitter page and wrote, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".

Not only Diljit Dosanjh, even Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Shruti Seth, Farah Khan Ali and a few others have hailed the International singer and showed their concern for farmers.

Swara Bhaskar





Richa Chadha





Farah Khan





Shruti Seth





I guess we are now! https://t.co/IKJqjBzarQ — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 2, 2021





All these stars retweeted Rihanna's tweet and extended their support to all the farmers who are protesting against the farming laws.

Farmers are raising their voice against the new farming laws which are imposed by the Central Government. We have already seen ace B-Town singer Diljit has visited the farmers at Delhi border and also took the center stage to announce his support along with donating 1 Crore rupees. Even B-Town celebrities like Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Divya Dutta are also supporting the farmers. With Rihanna's post, once again Bollywood stars are standing in support for the farmers.