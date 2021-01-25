Riddhima Kapoor And Bharat Sahni Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Messages

Bollywood's ace jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary today. On this special occasion, Riddhima showered all her love on her dear husband Bharat Sahni and dropped a beautiful post on her Instagram along with sharing a couple of wedding pics. Even Bharat also took to his Instagram and dropped a sweet message on this special day…

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni





Riddhima dropped a couple of wedding pics in this post and reminisced their happy times once again on this special day… Riddhima looked beautiful in her red wedding attire and is seen performing wedding rituals with her husband. The last pic is the latest one which also had her daughter. She also showered love on her husband jotting down, "15 years 180 months 780 weeks 5475 days 131400 hours 7884000 minutes and counting ... Happy 'Crystal' Anniversary @brat.man #tothenext15years ♥️ ❤️ Love & kisses""

She has counted months, days, weeks, minutes and wished her husband Bharat Sahni a 'Happy Crystal Anniversary'… This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothani and a few others wished the cute couple…

Bharat Sahni





Well, Bharat Sahni also showered all his love on his dear wife with this special post… Both are seen posing to cams with winsome smiles. He also wrote, "They say if at first you don't succeed try doing it the way your wife told you. Happy Anniversary @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial 😍😘❤️ Thank you for everything you do for us 🙏 #15 #happywife #happylife #happyme…".

Raj Kundra has dropped a funny comment to this post and also wished the couple on this special occasion. "Bests device ever haha happy anniversary you gorgeous couple".

Riddhima Kapoor married Bharat Sahni on 25th January, 2006 after dating for 5 years. This couple is blessed with a daughter Samara Sahni.