RIP Dilip Kumar: Legendary Actor Laid To Rest In The Presence Of Saira Bhanu And A Few Close Family Members

Dilip Kumar… He is just not an actor but an acting dictionary who entertained the people for over five decades. He passes away this morning in the hospital and shocked the whole Bollywood. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal to Chiranjeevi, most of the actors mourned for his loss and paid tributes through social media.

Well, Dilip Kumar's last rights were held at 5 PM and he was laid to rest with all the state honours. A few actors, his wife Saira Bhanu and close family members were present during the funeral.



In the below videos, one can witness Dilip Kumar ji's last rights and witness who all attended it from Bollywood!

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's family, friends gather at his residence ahead of his State funeral, which will be held today at 5 pm in Santacruz, Mumbai. The actor passed away this morning at the age of 98. pic.twitter.com/eY9wh2XQZn — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021





State funeral protocols - #DilipKumar saab being draped with the beautiful tricolor. pic.twitter.com/fmYMdJLOBD — faisal farooqui (@FAISALmouthshut) July 7, 2021





In this video, we can witness Dilip Kumar ji is laid to rest with all the state honours. "The true value of people is determined by what they left behind! #DilipKumar is one of those who left a rich inheritance! #innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun".

This is the last journey of this great and legendary actor.

Ranbir Kapoor arrived to pay the tribute to Dilip Kumar ji…

Johnny Lever speaks to the media and reminisces his bond with Dilip Kumar sahab.

Anupam Kher is also seen arriving at Dilip Kumar's residence…

Shah Rukh Khan is all sad and arrived at Dilip Kumar's home!

Dharmendra at Dilip Kumar's residence.

Bollywood's ace actress Ali Bhatt also penned an emotional note and mourned for the sudden demise of Dilip Kumar ji…"Dilip Kumar Saab. The power of his being lies in his unmatchable body of work. Every time I have watched him portray legendary characters I felt like I was being swept away and yet being educated. Educated by his nuances, his silences, his unparalleled depth and his sheer aura. He will always be the gold standard for actors to imbibe from… the cultural world just lost its shine but the legacy of his light lives on forever. Rest in peace Dilip Saab".

Even Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen and a few other actors also turned teary-eyed!



RIP Dilip Kumar ji…

