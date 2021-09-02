RIP Siddharth Shukla: Bollywood Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of This Young Actor

RIP Siddharth Shukla: It's shocking news! Bollywood's young actor who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13th season passed away this morning after suffering from a massive heart attack. This is complete shocking news and even made all his fans and co-actors go teary-eyed.



The news took social media on the storm and made many Bollywood celebs to expresses their shock through their tweets and posts. After suffering from a massive heart attack, the actor was rushed to the Cooper hospital. According to the sources, he was brought dead to the hospital and reportedly there is no external injury on his body. Well, his post-mortem is going on and one of his sisters and brother-in-law are at the hospital.

Speaking about Siddharth Shukla's career, he made his debut to Bollywood in 2012 with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Coming to his small-screen appearances, he acted in daily soaps like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Jaane Pehchaane Se, Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi. He turned popular with the Balika Vadhu serial and from then, he turned busy in the showbiz world.

Coming to the reality shows, he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also hosted the shows like Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.

Many Bollywood actors are mourning the loss of this talented actor and are pouring condolences through social media…

Chitrangadha Singh

I have no words 2 say about this! #SidharthShukla demise is unexpectedly shocking. May God bless his family with the strength to bear the loss. #RIP Sidharth🙏 pic.twitter.com/dyy3CkZyDh — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) September 2, 2021

Sharad Kelkar

Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021

Madhavan

Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don't have words to express my anguish. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/UpAQp8zqBw — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2021

Neha Dhupia

This is just such sad and shocking news and so difficult to process …. My heartfelt condolences to the family … #SidharthShukla #gonewaytoosoon 💔 pic.twitter.com/1btOlX7hKJ — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 2, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Sunil Grover

Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021

Nimrat Kaur

Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news…. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 2, 2021

Taran Adarsh

Shocked beyond words... Heartbreaking... RIP #SidharthShukla... Heartfelt condolences to the family... Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3I25u77c0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2021

Tusshar Kapoor

These times are inexplainable…really! Shocked and confused about the fact that #Siddharthshukla is no more! May god give his family the strength to deal with this irreparable and sad situation! RIP — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) September 2, 2021

Farah Khan

Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla s demise. My heart goes out to his family 🙏🏼 — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) September 2, 2021

Hansal Mehta

No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots. pic.twitter.com/GvzSHSodZe — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 2, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

Tisca Chopra

Numb.. Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss 💔💔💔 https://t.co/FaBmJjU75e — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 2, 2021

Vicky Kaushal

































Malaika Arora

































Rohit Saraf





































RIP Siddharth Shukla…