RIP Siddharth Shukla: Bollywood Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of This Young Actor
- RIP Siddharth Shukla: Bollywood's young actor Siddharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40
- He suffered from a massive heart attack and was admitted to Cooper hospital!
RIP Siddharth Shukla: It's shocking news! Bollywood's young actor who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13th season passed away this morning after suffering from a massive heart attack. This is complete shocking news and even made all his fans and co-actors go teary-eyed.
The news took social media on the storm and made many Bollywood celebs to expresses their shock through their tweets and posts. After suffering from a massive heart attack, the actor was rushed to the Cooper hospital. According to the sources, he was brought dead to the hospital and reportedly there is no external injury on his body. Well, his post-mortem is going on and one of his sisters and brother-in-law are at the hospital.
Speaking about Siddharth Shukla's career, he made his debut to Bollywood in 2012 with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
Coming to his small-screen appearances, he acted in daily soaps like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Jaane Pehchaane Se, Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi. He turned popular with the Balika Vadhu serial and from then, he turned busy in the showbiz world.
Coming to the reality shows, he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also hosted the shows like Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.
Many Bollywood actors are mourning the loss of this talented actor and are pouring condolences through social media…
Chitrangadha Singh
Sharad Kelkar
Madhavan
Neha Dhupia
Manoj Bajpayee
Sunil Grover
Nimrat Kaur
Taran Adarsh
Tusshar Kapoor
Farah Khan
Hansal Mehta
Riteish Deshmukh
Tisca Chopra
Vicky Kaushal
Malaika Arora
Rohit Saraf
RIP Siddharth Shukla…