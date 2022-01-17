Rohit Shetty And Farhan Akhtar Open Up On Spending Time For ‘Mission Frontline’

It is a cool opportunity to witness the ace filmmakers of Bollywood Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Shetty together on the screens. This is going to happen with 'Mission Frontline' which will be aired on the Discovery+ OTT platform. Well, the action-packed episodes will feature these two directors in one frame. The episode will showcase Rohit and Farhan spending time with Rashtriya Rifle soldiers and J&K Police's Special Operations Group in Srinagar.

Well, both these directors also spoke to the media and shared their opinions on spending a day with soldiers.

First Rohit Shetty said, "An experience that I cannot explain even through the best of phrases. People often associate me with action, but 'true action' is what these police officers personify. Given the high-tension area, leaving for duty each morning, and hoping for the family to be safe by the time you get back requires a lot of courage. I'm moved by their undying spirit."

He also shared the promo of the episode on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Rohit is seen leading a team and catching the terrorist with all the action-packed sequences. He also wrote, "Proud and honoured to serve with the #SOG - ( Special Operations Group ) Commandos J&K Police, Kashmir. Watch the real and raw experience, 20th January onwards on #MissionFrontline only on @discoveryplusin".

Farhan Akhtar said, "If I could express the feeling in one word, it would be humbling for me. Back when we were filming Lakshya, we went up close and personal with the lives of our jawans, but stepping into their shoes and experiencing the hardships they go through on-ground is a life-changing experience."

He also added, "It was extremely difficult for me to get trained in such tough terrains and weather conditions, but their support and encouragement made it possible."

On the other Farhan also wished his dear father Javed Akhtar on his birthday…

He shared a throwback pic of Javed ji and wrote, "This is how I've always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what's beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you've inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa .. ️ @jaduakhtar".