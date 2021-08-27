'Sabka Sai' tells about India's sufi saint

saint worshipped across India - Sai Baba has touched and enriched the lives of many. The MX Original Series "Sabka Sai" is out and it gives audiences a peek into the life of India's greatest Sufi Saint - Sai Baba and anecdotes that range from his views on spreading hate in the name of religion, to the hostility faced from those who believe in science and medicine over his miracles and his support for India's freedom fighters.

His liberal belief in widow remarriage and acceptance of inter-religious marriages saw resistance and his ahead of the times thoughts were often received with dissent. "Sabka Sai" is highly anticipated amongst the followers of Sai Baba. Starring Raj Arjun in the titular role, the 10 episode mythology series is directed by Ajit Bhairavkar. Talking about the trailer of the series, the Shirdi born director Ajit Bhairavkar says, "In this series, we have tried to portray Sai Baba as more human as compared to the God he is now worshipped as, along with the real life challenges he faced. His progressive thoughts, his compassion for all mankind and his lesser known stories are what we've tried to bring alive in this narrative.

The show also tries to decode the phenomenon of his huge following from people of all faiths." Raj Arjun who will be portraying the character of Sai Baba says "I consider myself fortunate to play such a revered character, I guess this is one of the most unique roles that I have played till date. His teachings are relevant even in today's age and 'Sabka Sai' will unfold many layers of Sai Baba's life and to be a part of this journey is a once in a lifetime experience". The series also stars Gulki Joshi, Mohammad Samad, Aakash Sinha, Manoj Kolhatkar and others in pivotal roles. Dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well, "Sabka Sai" is streaming from 26th August on MX Player.