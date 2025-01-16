  • Menu
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed in Early Morning Attack at Mumbai Home, Hospitalized for Surgery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai home early Thursday morning when an intruder broke in and stabbed him

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Mumbai early Thursday morning. Around 2:30 am, an intruder broke into his house and attacked him with a knife.

Khan was injured in the attack and was quickly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is now stable, and he is being treated by doctors.

Khan's public relations team asked for patience from fans and the media, as the police are still investigating the incident.

According to the police, the intruder was trying to break into the house, which led to a scuffle with Khan. Some of Khan's family members were at home during the incident.

The police have not yet confirmed if the attack was a robbery attempt. However, they are continuing their investigation. Saif Ali Khan is now out of danger.

