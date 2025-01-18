Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Suspect Detained in Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police on the Way

Days after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra residence, a suspect has been detained in Chhattisgarh. The 54-year-old actor suffered severe injuries, including stab wounds on his neck and near his spine, when an intruder attacked him early Thursday morning. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kailash Kannojia, was arrested at Durg railway station. Mumbai Police is on its way to confirm his identity.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended Kannojia aboard the Mumbai-Howrah Jnaneswari Express based on a lead from the Mumbai Police. He was taken into custody after deboarding the train at around 2 pm. During questioning, Kannojia initially claimed he was traveling to Nagpur, later changing his destination to Bilaspur. Authorities are conducting an investigation and have arranged a video call with the Mumbai Police.

A team of Mumbai officers is en route to Durg, where they are expected to arrive around 8 pm to confirm whether Kannojia is the person responsible for the stabbing. Authorities have reported that Kannojia was traveling without a ticket and was found carrying a bag that matches the one seen in CCTV footage of the intruder from the night of the attack.

Saif Ali Khan, who was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery, underwent a five-hour procedure to remove a 2.5-inch piece of blade lodged in his spine. Doctors have confirmed that the actor is recovering well. Saif suffered six stab wounds in total. CCTV footage from the building shows the intruder entering the premises and taking the stairs to reach Saif’s apartment. The footage shows the attacker, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, fleeing the scene around 2:30 am.

Later, the suspect was spotted at Bandra and Dadar railway stations, leading authorities to suspect he had fled Mumbai by train. Despite initial reports of an arrest, police clarified that a man named Waris Ali Salmani, a carpenter who had worked at the actor’s home two days prior, had been detained for questioning. However, he was not involved in the attack.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif’s wife, provided her statement to the police, recounting the horrific attack. She described the suspect as aggressive and mentioned that he fled without stealing any valuables. After the attack, Kareena sought refuge at her sister Karisma Kapoor’s home due to the shock and fear from the incident.

The police have formed more than 30 teams to track down the attacker. Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam clarified that robbery appeared to be the motive, and no underworld gang was involved in the attack.