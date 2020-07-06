Salman Khan And Anushka Starrer 'Sultan' Turns Four

Yes… Time flies so fast!!! Salman Khan's wrestling drama 'Sultan' movie clocks four years and thus the director of the movie Ali Abbas Zafar reminisced the beautiful journey and shared the movie's poster on his Instagram page…

In this poster, Salman and Anushka are seen holding each other closely and even the makers enhanced the image by adding Salman Khan showing off his prowess in the wrestling arena…

Along with the image, director Ali Abbas also thanked Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh, Yash Raj Films, Vishal Dadlani, Irshad Kamil and the whole team…

Sultan film released in 2016 on the same day and roared at box office turning into a blockbuster.

Salman Kham essayed the role of a Haryana wrestler named Sultan Ali Khan who had a successful wrestling career. But the same success makes him arrogant and thus unfortunately he gets separated with his dear wife Anushka after their newborn baby dies.

Then again after a few years, the aim to open a blood bank in the name of the late child, Sultan again joins wrestling and wins the tournaments. But all of a sudden, he gets injured, but his aim and Anushka's encouragement makes him win the tournament. Finally, the movie ends on a happy note Anushka giving birth to a baby girl.

Sultan movie is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner.