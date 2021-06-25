Salman Khan Opens About Mistakes He Made In His Life

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan always stays active on social media and also shares pics on his Instagram page frequently. Off late, spoke to veteran actor Kabir Bedi during an Instagram live session.

In this live session, Kabir Bedi opened up about mistakes in his life and Salman Khan also joined him and opened up. He doled out, "That is the most difficult thing... to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, 'yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven't done this)'. But if you have said that 'yes, I've made this mistake and I've tried to rectify it this way', that takes a lot of courage."

He also added, "There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay."

Salman Khan also spoke about honesty and doled out, "When you write a book, the most courageous thing is to go look deep inside your soul. When you are writing, whether I should write this or not... And then you say, to hell with it, I am just going to be honest with myself and honest to everyone, and I am going to write the honest truth about what all has happened to me".

On the other hand, Salman Khan keeps his promise and helps the cine workers and transfers money to their accounts. He promised that he will donate Rs 3000 to each cine worker who are the members of the various departments of the worker's union.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said, "Salman Khan is one of the large-hearted actors of Bollywood who has continued to help us whenever we need any support. He had helped our members in the first lockdown too we are grateful to him. He has told us that he will continue to help our workers in the future too".

He also added, "We are eternally grateful to the film industry coming in support of its fraternity".