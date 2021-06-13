‘Scam 1992’ is top Indian series in IMDb list of highest-rated TV shows

The popular series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" has made it to the top 10 highest rated TV shows worldwide list of Internet Movie Database (IMDb). This makes the Pratik Gandhi-starrer directed by Hansal Mehta the highest rated Indian show in the list of 250 titles.

"Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" has a rating of 9.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The show, directed by Hansal Mehta, has acquired the ninth spot in the list globally.

Ratings of a film or series on IMDb are based on user ratings, and done of a scale of 10. The top spot in the list is taken by "Band Of Brothers" followed by "Breaking Bad" and "Chernobyl".

Other shows featuring above "Scam 1992" are "The Wire", "Avatar: The Last Airbender", "Game Of Thrones", "The Sopranos", "Rick And Morty". The tenth spot belongs to the Japanese anime series "The Fullmental Alchemist".