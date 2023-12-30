Shabir Ahluwalia shares about donning female avatar

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia is set to take on a groundbreaking role in the upcoming sequence of the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.' In a dramatic transformation, Shabir will physically embody a female avatar, adding a unique layer to the mature romantic drama set in modern-day Vrindavan. The series features compelling characters like Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty).

Recent episodes have teased Mohan's mysterious transformation, with changes in his voice, bloodshot eyes, and painted nails, leaving Radha and his family bewildered. The upcoming track promises to captivate audiences even more as Shabir Ahluwalia, a fan-favorite, undergoes a never-before-seen female avatar.

Shabir has approached this bold transformation with dedication, aiming for authenticity rather than caricature. The actor's commitment to playing the role with subtlety and restraint is evident, as he takes on the challenge of elevating the drama quotient and intensifying a pivotal moment in the plot.

Speaking about his unconventional role, Shabir Ahluwalia shared, “A lot of actors have cross-dressed at some point in their careers, but it has usually been for comic relief. In contrast, my character’s transition into a female avatar will elevate the drama quotient and the intensity of a much-awaited highpoint in the plot. I’ve embraced it as a challenge, giving it my all. I have refrained in not caricaturizing the look or mannerisms but playing it with subtlety and restraint. I hope I've done justice to the script, and the audience feels the impact of this gripping sequence.” As fans anticipate this transformative moment, Shabir's portrayal is set to bring a fresh and impactful dimension to the ongoing narrative.