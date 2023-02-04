Shah Rukh Khan responded with a clever remark when questioned about collaborating again with Deepika Padukone after "Pathaan".

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his strong connection with his fans and he frequently interacts with them. He is often seen waving to his thousands of followers from the balcony of his seaside mansion, Mannat. The actor also interacts with his fans on social media platforms, where he regularly hosts "Ask SRK" sessions.

Recently, during one of these sessions, a fan asked SRK about his plans to work with Deepika Padukone again. SRK replied with a witty remark, "Always want to work with her. Very soon very soon." SRK and Deepika have previously acted together in successful films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express', and 'Happy New Year'. At a recent press conference for the success of their latest film, 'Pathaan', SRK jokingly stated that he is always looking for excuses to be closer to Deepika and what better way than to work together on a film.

Always want to work with her. Very soon very soon… https://t.co/AnPiZRRT8B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

'Pathaan' has been a huge success worldwide, earning Rs 711 crore at the box office. The director, Siddharth Anand, expressed his overwhelming excitement and inspiration to create something special for audiences again after the success of the film.

