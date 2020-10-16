X
Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Drops An Absolute Stunning Picture

SRK’s dotting daughter Suhana Khan always stays active on social media and treats her fans with awesome posts. Presently, Shah Rukh Khan is on a vacation and flew to UAE a few days ago along with his family.

In this post, Suhana is seen sitting on the bed and dressed up in an uber-chic avatar wearing a digital-printed three-fourth sleeved gown. She looked natty with the on-point makeup and flowy tresses. Suhana also wrote, "gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it…"

This post garnered millions of views and many netizens complimented Suhana and termed her as 'Absolute Beauty'… Even Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor has also shared a few emoticons in the comments section and liked the post.

Well, a few days a back, Suhana Khan gave back a befitting reply to all the netizens who trolled her for her skin colour. She left a heartfelt note on Instagram and shared a couple of screenshots of the trolling's.


There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism

Suhana Khan shared a couple of screenshots along with her pic in this post… The first pic is the beautiful click of this glam doll. Coming to the second pic, it has the screenshot describing the word 'Kaali' is used to describe a female who is dark-skinned. The third one is rubbish… "When did she become so fair? I mean her skin tone is too dark". Even next couple of slides also hold ugly comments about Suhana's skin tone.

This post garnered lakhs of views and many of the Bollywood stars came out to support this diva… Only talent matters and not the colour!!! One should always remember this and never ever troll anyone for their skin colour.

X