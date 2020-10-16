Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Drops An Absolute Stunning Picture

SRK's dotting daughter Suhana Khan always stays active on social media and treats her fans with awesome posts. Presently, Shah Rukh Khan is on a vacation and flew to UAE a few days ago along with his family. Suhana who is completely enjoying the trip, dropped an awesome pic on her Instagram and stuns us with her glowing charm…









In this post, Suhana is seen sitting on the bed and dressed up in an uber-chic avatar wearing a digital-printed three-fourth sleeved gown. She looked natty with the on-point makeup and flowy tresses. Suhana also wrote, "gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it…"

This post garnered millions of views and many netizens complimented Suhana and termed her as 'Absolute Beauty'… Even Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor has also shared a few emoticons in the comments section and liked the post.

Well, a few days a back, Suhana Khan gave back a befitting reply to all the netizens who trolled her for her skin colour. She left a heartfelt note on Instagram and shared a couple of screenshots of the trolling's.









Suhana Khan shared a couple of screenshots along with her pic in this post… The first pic is the beautiful click of this glam doll. Coming to the second pic, it has the screenshot describing the word 'Kaali' is used to describe a female who is dark-skinned. The third one is rubbish… "When did she become so fair? I mean her skin tone is too dark". Even next couple of slides also hold ugly comments about Suhana's skin tone.

This post garnered lakhs of views and many of the Bollywood stars came out to support this diva… Only talent matters and not the colour!!! One should always remember this and never ever troll anyone for their skin colour.