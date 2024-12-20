Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Moment at AbRam’s Annual Day with Suhana’s Musical Performance

At the recent Annual Day celebration of his son AbRam Khan’s school, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan delivered a performance that captivated everyone in attendance.

The event, held at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, saw the father-daughter duo sing along to the viral mashup of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and the iconic Hindi song “Woh Ladki Jo” from Shah Rukh’s 1999 film Baadshah.

The mashup, which gained popularity after it was approved by Dua Lipa during her Indian tour, blends the energetic beats of Levitating with the nostalgic romance of Woh Ladki Jo.

In a viral video from the event, Shah Rukh Khan is seen singing with Suhana, while Gauri Khan watches from the sidelines.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, sparking nostalgia among fans who grew up with Shah Rukh’s music and films.

The performances did not stop at the musical mashup. In another moving moment, Shah Rukh became visibly emotional during a tribute to India, set to the Swades title track.

As students held the Indian flag against a backdrop of tributes, Shah Rukh joined in the emotional song. Suhana, noticing her father’s sentimentality, turned briefly to look at him, creating a touching family moment.

On the film front, the actor is set to appear in the much-anticipated film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This project marks the first time Shah Rukh will share screen space with his daughter, Suhana.