Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Is All Set To Make His Debut As A Writer In Bollywood

Till now, we have enjoyed the amazing screen presence of Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan but now, it's the time of his elder son Aryan Khan… Guess what, he is not making his debut as an actor instead, he is inclining towards the filmmaking side… Yes, according to the sources, he is all set to make his debut as a scriptwriter and will soon work for a web series.

According to a source, "Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there's a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself".

Well, Aryan Khan completed his graduation from the University of Southern California in 2020. He has a degree in Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production and thus, he is now ready to show his magic on the big screens now.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also all set to make her debut in Bollywood with a web series that is being bankrolled by Netflix. If everything goes well, she will act in the direction of ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and the project will be made based on the popular Archie Comics.

Going with Shah Rukh Khan's work front, he will next be seen in Pathan and the untitled Atlee movie.

Pathan movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand and has Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, a freelance terrorist who works for the Russian mafia, Dimple Kapadia, the head of the RAW department and Ashutosh Rana as Colonel Sunil Luthra in prominent roles. Well, SRK will be seen as a RAW agent in this action thriller. This movie is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, Maxim Ajjawi (Russia) and Alexander Dostal under the Yash Raj Films and Elaton Film banners. If everything goes well, this movie will hit the screens on 15th August, 2022!