Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Will Not Be Released Today

It is all known that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is granted bail yesterday by the High Court in the drugs case. Even his friends Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha are also granted the bail with a few conditions. These three were arrested on 2nd October 2021 by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as they were found in the cruise which was raided by them.



All expected that Aryan Khan would be released today but it didn't happen as the court orders reached the jail late in the evening. So, he will be there in the jail today and will be out tomorrow. Even ANI news also confirmed the news through its Twitter page.

Mumbai | Aryan Khan will not be released from the jail today. He will be released tomorrow morning: Arthur Road Jail officials — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Even Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde also spoke to the media and said, "The order was furnished to the Sessions Special Court. Juhi Chawla has been accepted as surety by the court. Bail formalities are being completed. Once the bonds are signed, they'll directly go from the court to jail."

Well, let us also look into the 14 conditions that High Court ordered while granting the bail to Aryan Khan…

• A Bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh with one or more sureties should be furnished.

• Aryan Khan cannot indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act.

• He should not try to establish communication with co-accused (Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha) or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them.

• Will not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the special court (established under the NDPS Act)

• He cannot make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence.

• He will has to surrender his passport before the special court.

• He cannot give any statement to media on court proceedings.

• He cannot leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai.

• If he have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they will have to inform the investigating officer; and will have to submit their itinerary.

• He will have to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday between 11am to 2pm.

• He will have to attend all the dates in the court.

• He will have to join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB.

• If the trial begins, he cannot try to delay the trial.

• If the three of them violate any of these terms, NCB shall be entitled to straightaway apply to the special judge/court for cancellation of their bail.