Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening

The romantic drama "Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya," starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, made a strong start at the box office. The film, featuring Kriti Sanon as a robot with whom Shahid Kapoor's character falls in love, garnered attention for its unique storyline.

On its opening day, the movie collected an impressive 7 crores nett in India, demonstrating a favorable response from the audience. Additionally, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya" performed well overseas, contributing to a first-day worldwide gross of 14 crores.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from top critics, the film's box office success suggests that audiences have embraced the combination of romance and sci-fi elements in this entertaining offering. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie also features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Bedi, and Rajesh Kumar in significant roles. Dinesh Vijan, in collaboration with Jio Studios, produced the film under Maddock Films.