Shahid Kapoor's Jersey OTT Release Date Is Locked…

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur 's Jersey movie bagged a decent status at the box office and it was released on 22nd April, 2022 on the big screens after postponing for a couple of times… Now, this movie is all set to hit the OTT stream to entertain the audience! The makers announced this good news through their social media page and also shared it with all the netizens and fans of Shahid Kapoor!



Netflix shared the poster of Jersey movie and unveiled the OTT release date… "This one is about to knock it out of the stadium JERSEY ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON 20TH MAY @shahidkapoor @mrunalthakur @gowtamnaidu #AlluAravind @AmanTheGill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @sitharaentertainments @bratfilmsofficial #JerseyOnNetflix".

Jersey is the remake of the Tollywood movie with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor essayed the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and had Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

The plot deals with how a middle-aged cricketer who left the game due to some personal reasons is back to the ground for the sake of his son at the age of 36. He shows off his mark even at this age in the ground and proves his mettle with his stroke play!