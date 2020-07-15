Shakuntala Devi Trailer: It's All About A Math Genius Who Cares About Nothing

Shakuntala Devi Official Trailer: The most awaited Shakuntala Devi movie trailer is finally out… After a lot of brain-twisting problems and posters, the makers have unveiled the trailer and dropped it on social media.

We all know that this movie is a biopic and is based on the life story of a Math genius and human-computer Shakuntala Devi. Bollywood's versatile actress Vidya Balan has stepped into the shoes of this genius woman and essayed the role of Shakuntala Devi with much ease.

Here is the trailer of Shakuntala Devi flick… Have a look!

The trailer opens up with Vidya making us introduced with her bestie 'Math' and compliments it with 'no rules only magic'… Then the video goes off with her childhood scenes where her father doling out "What will the school teach you, instead, you will end up teaching the school." Then it moves on to her school teacher journey and spellbinding the Guinness Book officials with her Math expertise. Her love life and her daughter create a few hassles in her journey. At some point, Shakuntala also awestruck proving the computer calculation wrong. But her journey is not at all a bed of roses as her own daughter stands against her and complains about her parenting doling out, she only gives importance to Math, not to her daughter.

Then the trailer forwards to Shakuntala flying to London and makes us witness the modish avatar of this genius lady. Well, Sanya Malhotra who essays the role of her daughter (Anupama Banerjee) also showed off her prowess standing against her mother. The bittersweet relationship with her daughter hints that family drama is also awaiting for us. In the end, Vidya also confirms, "We Indians are like that only… Drama or nothing."

Well, with this problem, Vidya asked the audience to know the trailer release time by finding the value of 'C'. The answer to this complicated problem is 4 PM. As Vidya promised she will surprise the netizens who comes up with the correct answer will get a chance to see the trailer before the world. Thus, the trailer of this flick is leaked on social media before 4 PM itself…

Shakuntala Devi movie is directed by Anu Menon and is bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India banners. This movie also has Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

On the whole, Vidya promised that Shakuntala Devi is going to be an intriguing 'Math' journey!!! We all need to wait for 31st July and be ready with Amazon Prime subscription to witness the flick on small screens.