Shamshera: 'Ji Huzoor' Song Teaser From This Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt Starrer Is Unveiled

Shamshera is the most-awaited movie of the season… Having Bollywood's star actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, it is a periodic drama. The 'Sawariya' actor is essaying a dual role and will be seen as father and son while Sanjay is essaying a deadly antagonist Shuddh Dharoga Singh in this film. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie their best. Off late, they dropped the promo of the "Ji Huzoor…" song and raised the expectations on the movie.

The promo showcases Ranbir Kapoor is dancing with all his gang in his den! The makers also wrote, "It's time for you to dance with Ranbir! #JiHuzoor song out tomorrow! Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. #RanbirKapoor @_vaanikapoor_ @duttsanjay @ronitboseroy @saurabhshuklafilms @karanmalhotra21 @adityanarayanofficial @mithoon11 @chinnilaljayaprakash @shamsheramovie #Shamshera22ndJuly".

Director Karan Malhotra termed that Sanjau Dutt aka Shuddh Singh as the 'giant of negativity' and Ranbir aka Balli as 'tiny, crazy, monstrous spark of hope' in the earlier released making video.

Shamshera is a periodic film and has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhury, Azhar Gadhiya, Pitobash Tripathy and Chitrak Bandyopadhyay. According to the sources, Shamshera is set in the 1980s and is based on the fictitious city of Kaza. It showcases how Shamshera who was a slave turns into a leader and becomes the legend of his tribe. The movie is being made in Hindi and will be dubbed into Telugu and Tamil languages. It is helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will hit the big screens on 22nd July, 2022. So, within two months gap, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen twice on the big screens with Shamshera and Brahmastra movies. Ranbir will essay a dual role (father and son) in this movie and Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh. Vaani Kapoor is the main lead actress and she also took special training in Kathak dance form for this movie.