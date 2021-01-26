Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence on Bikini Photoshoot

A bikini photo which was taken about fifty four years ago of the yesteryear famous Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore has gone viral on social media. Sharmila Tagore, who is the mother of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and mother-in-law of actress Kareena Kapoor entered the Hindi film land in the year 1959 with the movie 'Apur Sansar'.

Sharmila, who was the most sought after actress during those years was known for successful portrayal of roles of different characters. She never used to feel shy to try anything new. Now, Sharmila has broken her silence about the photo. She had posed for this bikini photoshoot in the year 1969 for a magazine. The actress who used to make news with her untraditional, and uncustomary way of thoughts has spoken about this photo. "People won't allow me to forget about this Bikini shoot. Even today, I do not understand why I agreed to do that shoot. When I showed the bikini dress to the photographer he had asked me if he really want to shoot it. He had instructed me to cover a few portions of my body. When people spoke negatively about this I was thinking why people didn't like this photo. According my opinion, I was looking fine. Some people said I intentionally did it for drawing the attention of people. They even commented saying it was an awkward shoot session. I hated that photo those days but I think there was a showman in me. I was young and was eager to always try something new," says Sharmila Tagore.

Sharmila who spoke to Kareena Kapoor on a talk show, has revealed the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law. "A Mother grows with her daughter and she knows her likes and dislikes. But when a mother-in-law meets her daughter-in-law it takes time for her to understand. The Mother-in-law has to welcome her with an open mind and make her feel comfortable," says Sharmila.

Sharmila who was married to former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi has three children, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali khan, and Saba Ali Khan.