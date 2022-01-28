Sharwanand Announces The Release Date Of His Next 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu'

As the big movies such as RRR, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Jersey and Prithviraj are postponed due to the rise in the Covid-19, the medium-budget movies of the popular actors of Tollywood came back into the race. We have already witnessed the success of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju success, thus the makers of Tollywood movie are wishing to bag the same! Off late, Sharwanand surprised his fans by releasing the melodious "Amma…" song from his 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' movie and today, he announced the release date of his next movie 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu'.

He shared a new poster on his Twitter page and treated his fans… Take a look!

This poster is all beautiful showcasing the lead actors Sharwanand and Rashmika in all smiles and classy attires. Sharwa is seen dancing sporting in a white suit while Rashmika stole the hearts draping a white saree. Sharing this poster, Sharwa wrote, "#AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu Releasing in Theaters on February 25 #AMJOnFEB25".

Even Rashmika Mandanna also shared the same poster and wrote, "It's celebration time #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu Releasing in Theaters on February 25 #AMJOnFEB25".

Going with the other details of the movie, it has Sharwanand and Rashmika as the lead actors while yesteryear actresses who made their comeback to the silver screens Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Kushboo are also roped in to play the prominent roles in this movie. Along with them, even Vennala Kishore is all set to make us go ROFL!

This movie is being directed by Tirumala Kishore and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie will now be released in the theatres on 25th February, 2022… Along with this movie, Sharwanand is busy with a handful of interesting movies like Oke Oka Jeevitham.