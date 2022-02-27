Shibani Dandekar Flaunts Her Tattoo And Drops Beautiful Pics With Farhan Akhtar Post Wedding

It is all known that Bollywood's lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got hitched on 19th February at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. They dropped the beautiful wedding pics and also treated the fans. On the other hand, the couple also had a civil marriage on 21st February in Mumbai and were all happy! Off late, Shibani who is being active on social media post wedding shared a few more modish pics and flaunted her tattoo.

Shibani looked beautiful wearing a golden shimmery off-shoulder outfit and oozed out her glam. Her top-knot bun and minimal accessory attire made her look awesome.

Well, in these pics she posed along with her dear hubby Farhan… He best complimented Shibani with a classy look wearing a grey tee and white shirt!

In this pic, we can witness her tattoo on her left hand. On the right hand, a beautiful tattoo having a few birds also treated all her hands.

We will also check out the civil marriage pics of Farhan and Shibani…

Both the bride and groom looked outstanding in the designer wedding attires. Shibani picked Anamika Khanna's paster saree which is all enhanced with golden and floral embroidery. Her beautiful choker and earrings also upped the charm of Shibani. Even Farhan looked handsome in the Sabyasachi Mukerji's golden sherwani.

Here are the beautiful 'Mehndi pics' of Shibani Dandekar…

Shibani looked all happy with all her dear friends and family members enjoying her 'Mehndi' function.

The stunning outfit by Payal Singhal made Shibani look beautiful… She wore a multi-coloured embroidered lehenga and teamed it with floral accessories.

Shibani and Farhan first met on the sets of 'I Can Do It' show in 2015 and then fell for each other. Finally, they got married on 19th February, 2022 and are now enjoying the beautiful phase of her wedding!