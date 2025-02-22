Shibani to Farhan Akhtar: I love you more than you will ever know

Mumbai: As they complete three years of marital bliss, Shibani Dandekar penned a heart-melting post for her husband Farhan Akhtar and said that the multi-hyphenate has made her happier than she ever thought she could be.

Shibani took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from their romantic anniversary getaway. It featured pictures of the two gorging on yummy cake, burning the calories in the gym and even some special moments from their getaway.

“Happy 7 and 3! You have made me happier than I ever thought I could be @faroutakhtar. I love you more than you will ever know,” she wrote as the caption.

Their friends took to the comment section and congratulated the couple, who got married on February 19, 2022 at Farhan’s family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members.

Actor Hrithik Roshan wrote: Happy anniversary guys.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan simply said: Happy happy you 2.

Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar wished the couple and said: Happy anniversary.

Hrithik’s lady love Saba Azad said: “Blessed be you two”.

Actress Patralekhaa simply wished the two a very “happy anniversary.”

Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000, after being in a relationship with her for 3 years. They first met during the filming of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which also marked Bhabani's debut as a Bollywood hairstylist.The couple has two daughters named Shakya and Akira.

It was in January 2016, they announced their separation after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in April 2017, with Adhuna having custody of their children.

Meanwhile, Farhan will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘120 Bahadur’. The film is a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, and draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where unparalleled bravery and sacrifice made history.

‘120 Bahadur’ promises an extraordinary cinematic journey. With breathtaking visuals and a powerful narrative, the film aims to pay homage to the unwavering bravery of India’s military heroes. The film is set to release on November 21, 2025.