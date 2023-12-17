Shine Pandey’s Transformative Journey Unfolds

Actor Shine Pandey who was last seen as the main protagonist in his debut web series ‘UP65’ on Jio Cinema, is currently featuring in Amazon Mini Tv’s coming of age series titled Dehati Ladke, starring alongside Kusha Kapila, Raghav Sharma and others which released on 15th December.

Shine essays the main protagonist Rajat who embarks on a journey of self-discovery exploring friendship, first love, and life’s challenges as he navigates from village to city to pursue UPSC dreams.

On giving insights his character, he stated, “My character Rajat, is an UPSC aspirant from a tiny UP town who arrives in Lucknow, a city of glittering lights and towering skyscrapers, a stark contrast to his familiar village life. Eager and bright-eyed, Rajat immerses himself in the city’s vibrant tapestry, discovering its charm and hidden corners, alongside the harsh realities it harbors. While academic pursuits remain his focus, he embraces the new experiences, navigating both the beauty and the grit of this urban jungle.”

Talking about what prompted him to take up the role, he says, “The script captivated me. Its beauty and masterful writing resonated deeply, drawing me to the role like a moth to a flame. The exquisite plot offers a rare opportunity for an actor to truly explore their craft.”

Describing his working experience with Kusha, Raghav and others, he mentioned, “The pre-shoot workshop played a crucial role in solidifying our connection, translating to an easy-going atmosphere on set. This preparation was evident in our on-screen performances, making the experience even more rewarding.”

Recalling his shooting experience in Lucknow, the actors states, “Memories flood back as I recall the wonderful experience filming the show. My dedication to the character and the project intertwined, making it a truly enriching journey. The presence of such supportive cast and crew only amplified the joy. We formed close bonds, venturing out together to explore Lucknow’s vibrant streets, sharing meals, and creating memories that linger even today. Though physically present elsewhere, my mind still wanders back to that magical time.”Talking about the show, he added, “The show is about friendship, love, ambitions and lot many other emotions. The story is really incredible with amalgamation of all the correct emotions at the right time. It’s about how Rajat explores his life in Lucknow and grows to be a very different person. You’ll watch the show through his lense.”