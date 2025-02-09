Shivangi Joshi shares a peep into her spiritual sojourn at Maha Kumbh

Mumbai: Television actress Shivangi Joshi took a dip at the holy Triveni Sangam as she went for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Shivangi took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from her visit to the Maha Kumbh. It consisted of the actress taking a dip, attending the aarti, seeking blessings and offering prayers.

For the caption: “#mahakumbh2025.”

Shivangi is one of the highest-paid television actresses and is widely recognised for portraying Naira Singhania Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her other notable works include portraying Aayat Haider in Beintehaa, Poonam Thakur in Begusarai and Anandi Chaturvedi in Balika Vadhu 2.

In 2022, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and finished in 12th place. She last appeared as Aradhana Sahni in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Shivangi made her television debut in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. In 2014, she appeared as Vishy in Love by Chance opposite Ayush Mehra.

In 2015, she was cast to play Poonam Thakur in the show Begusarai opposite Vishal Aditya Singh.The show proved to be a turning point in her career. In 2016, she first appeared as Meera in Season 4 of Yeh Hai Aashiqui opposite Ravjeet Singh and then as Jyoti in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya opposite Shagun Pandey.

The actress was last seen in the show “Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka”, a television romantic drama series that premiered in July 2023 on Sony Entertainment Television. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms, it also stars Kushal Tandon as the leads.

The show followed the story of a young beautiful woman falls for an influential and handsome man. However, his stubbornness and emotional unavailability unfold a challenging journey for her.