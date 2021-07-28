Shraddha Kapoor Drops A Special Video On The Occasion Of Turning 2 Years Of Vegetarian

Bollywood's young actress Shraddha Kapoor who is in the best phase of her career is all busy with a handful of projects. She is also an avid social media user and thus keeps on treating her fans with her frequent posts. Be it her fashion tales, glam stories, BTS pics or the cool snaps, they all garner millions of views and create noise! Off late, Shraddha Kapoor created awareness among her fans by doling out how turning vegetarian helps to stay fit and strong.



On the occasion of turning 2 years of vegetarian, she shared a beautiful video on her Instagram and doled out the benefits of doing the same… Take a look!

She dropped a few beautiful pics from her vacation and also said, turning vegetarian helped her stay fit and happy. She said, why to kill animals for just a meal. Along with the video, she also jotted down, "As we all celebrate World Nature Conservation Day, I wanted to share that I completed 2 years of being vegetarian on 21/7/21. I decided to turn vegetarian for my love for animals and our planet. It's made me happier and healthier. Here's celebrating 2 years of making a personal choice to #ChooseCompassion. Compassion towards animals, the environment, and myself."

Speaking about Shraddha Kapoor's work front, she will be next seen in Nagin, Stree 2 and Chaalbaaz In London movies. Along with these movies, she will be also seen in Luv Ranjan's movie which has Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actor. Coming to the Naagin project, it is bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Broadcast & Media banner. Shraddha Kapoor will essay the role of a shapeshift 'Icchadari Naagin' in Vishal Furia's upcoming movie.