Shweta Basu Prasad's Comedy Couple Premiere on Zee 5

Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad headline a com-rom set against the stand-up comedy scene in Gurgaon, set to premiere on 21st October, exclusively on ZEE5 Premium. 'Comedy Couple', an upcoming ZEE5 Original film produced by Yoodlee Films (the film production arm of Saregama India) and directed by Nachiket Samant, revolves around the lives of Deep and Zoya - a stand-up comedy duo and real-life lovers.

They are a laugh-riot on stage, with their sharp and witty take on a variety of issues like finding romance in the city while grappling with the same problems off-stage. When one of their comedy acts go viral, their professional and personal lives collide, resulting in uncomfortable truths and bittersweet realizations, which they must navigate to make sense of their relationship. The screenplay promises to be an astutely observed and an insightful take on love and life in a bustling city and what it takes to survive here, served with sharp humour and ready wit.

After the poster launch today, the teaser will be out soon. Watch this space for more!

'Comedy Couple' is based on a story by Bikas Mishra with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar & Kashyap Kapoor. Block your date for 21st October only on ZEE5 Premium.