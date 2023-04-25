Siddharth Malhotra's Yodha Gets A New Release Date

Bollywood's ace actor Siddharth Malhotra will next be seen in action entertainer 'Yodha'. It holds glam dolls Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in July but now it is pushed to September. The makers dropped an official announcement and even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed it through his Instagram page…

Along with sharing the Yodha poster, he also wrote, "SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: 'YODHA' GETS NEW RELEASE DATE... #Yodha - starring #SidharthMalhotra, #DishaPatani and #RaashiiKhanna - gets new release date: In *cinemas* on 15 Sept 2023… Directed by #SagarAmbre and #PushkarOjha. #KaranJohar and #PrimeVideo presents in association with #ShashankKhaitan."

The poster showcased Siddharth Malhotra in a fighter appeal holding the rifle. Being an action thriller, Yodha movie is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner.

Already the lead actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna completed their shooting schedules. The movie is earlier scheduled to release on 7th July, 2023 and now it is shifted to 15th September, 2023!